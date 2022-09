Marshall Lewis Ackerman, 82, of Stamford, Conn., died August 8. He was predeceased by his wife Joyce Ackerman. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of Joseph and Dorothy Ackerman. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Ackerman and his wife Staci; his granddaughters, Jamie and Rachel Ackerman; his brother Richard Ackerman and his wife Noreen; his sister, Phyllis and her husband Doron; and his longtime partner, Carol Sadler.