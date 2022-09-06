Dr. Suzette Evelyn Damboise, 59, of Longmeadow, Mass., died August 24. She was the wife of Daniel Skiest. Born in Portland, Maine, and raised in Falmouth, Maine, she was the daughter of Barbara (Betty) Thiel Damboise and the late Delwood Damboise. In addition to her husband and her mother, she is survived by her children, Hannah and Benjamin; her sister Michelle Damboise of Portland, Maine; her brother, David Damboise and his wife Shauna of Yarmouth, Maine; her sister-in-law, Jody Skiest and her husband Gregg Jacobs of Westport, Conn.; her sister-in-law Nancy Skiest and her husband Robert Kiesel of Chappaqua, N.Y.; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Carol Skiest of Lunenberg, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.