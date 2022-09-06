Ellen Joan Dworkin, 90, of Bloomfield, Conn., formerly of Manchester, Conn., died August 20. She was predeceased by her husband Michael Dworkin, PD, CCN. Born in New York, N.Y., she was the daughter of Pauline Milchman and Louis Barkan. She is survived by her children (Jill) Erika Dworkin (life partner of Paul David Kuchay) of Glastonbury, Conn., and Martha Eve Vishnevsky (wife of the late Chaim Vishnevsky) of Kfar Saba, Israel; her grandson Ben Vishnevsky of Petach Tikvah, Israel; her granddaughter Avital Antler and her husband Yair Antler of Givatayim, Israel; her great-grand-daughters, Abigail and Naomi Antler; her sister, Roberta Antonia “Toni” Ceruti, of Winter Springs, Fla., and her family.