Robert (Bob) Hurwitz, 90, of Bloomfield, Conn., died August 24. He was the life partner of Roberta Prescott. Born in Worcester, Mass., he was the son of the late Simon and Jean Olian Hurwitz. He served in the U.S. Navy, serving on two different carriers where he was the ship’s pharmacist and was also its medical corpsman. He is survived by his life partner and their children, Laura Prescott and her husband Adam Robinson of Washington, DC, and Emily Prescott of San Francisco, Calif.; his grandchildren, Edward and Sara of Washington, DC, and Rachel and Emma of London, UK; his son-in-law Sean Dooley of London UK; five great-grandchildren of London, UK; his sister Linda Gassenheimer and her husband Harold; his brother Neal Hurwitz and his wife Jean of Wallingford, Conn.; and several nieces and nephers. He was predeceased by his daughter Jennifer Prescott Dooley.