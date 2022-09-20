Lufthansa is first airline to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism

(JNS) German flag carrier Lufthansa announced last week that it will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism.

The announcements were made at an event in Washington, D.C., attended by Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism; Felix Klein, the federal government commissioner for Jewish life in Germany and the fight against antisemitism; German Ambassador Emily Haber; and Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog.

“We are grateful for Lufthansa’s strong commitment to address antisemitismand bias within the workplace,” said Holly Huffnagle, AJC’s U.S. director of combating antisemitism. “As global antisemitis rises, the private sector increasingly has a role to play, and Lufthansa aims to be a corporate leader in the fight against anti-Jewish prejudice. We are honored to partner with them in this endeavor.”

Lufthansa said in late July that the airline would hire a senior manager to focus on preventing antisemitism, after more than 100 Jewish passengers were banned from traveling on one of its flights from New York to Budapest on May 4.

The IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism has been adopted by 24 European countries, including Germany.

“Fundamental to standing against antisemitism is understanding what it is and how it manifests, both in overt forms and through unconscious bias. The IHRA definition recognizes all of this—that is its distinct strength,” said Lufthansa Group executive board member Christina Foerster.