Edwin Alan Smith, 91, of Springfield, Mass., formerly of Beverly and Ipswich Mass.,died August 27. He was predeceased by his wife Janice Smith. Born and raised in Chelsea, Mass., he was the son of Rose (Krepkin) and Eli Smith. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was stationed on a ship in the Caribbean. He is survived by his children, Ronda Jackowitz and her husband Mark, and David Smith and his wife Beth; his grandchildren,.Rachel (Ari) Berezin, Adam (Iryssa) Jackowitz, Leah (Pedro) Rangel, Talia (Patrick) Griffin, and Eli, Asa, Ian, and Veronica Smith; his great-grandchildren Nava and Ella Berezin, Geordan and Callie Jackowitz, and Remy Rangel; his sister Bryna Glater and her husband Mark; his brother Steven Smith; his sister-in-law Natalie Sherwin; and many nieces, nephews, and their families.