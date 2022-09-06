YIVO to honor Vilna’s Jewish community

On Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 – 2:30 p.m., YIVO Institute for Jewish Research will commemorate the Jewish community of Vilna through poetry, music, and presentation. The annual YIVO Nusakh Vilne Memorial will be held both in-person at YIVO (16 West 16th St., New York, N.Y. 10011) and live-streamed on Zoom.

This year’s program will feature a discussion by Justin Cammy on the poetic legacy of Yung-vilne and Avrom Sutzkever, followed by a mini concert featuring musical settings of poetry of Avrom Sutzkever performed by Adrian Rosas and Ya-Jhu Yang.

Justin Cammy is professor of Jewish Studies and World Literatures at Smith College. An alum of YIVO’s Uriel Weinreich Yiddish Summer Program and a past recipient of YIVO’s Dina Abramowicz Emerging Scholar fellowship, he also serves as on-site summer director of the Naomi Prawer Kadar International Yiddish Summer Program at Tel Aviv University. Cammy is a leading expert on the interwar Yiddish literary group Young Vilna. His translation of Abraham Sutzkever’s From the Vilna Ghetto to Nuremberg (McGill-Queen’s) was a finalist for the 2021 National Jewish Book Award.

Adrian Rosas has performed with major North American opera houses and as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, The Kennedy Center, and The Library of Congress. He holds a Master’s degree from The Juilliard School.

Composer and pianist Ya-Jhu Yang holds a bachelor’s degree from the National Taiwan Normal University and graduate degrees from the Manhattan School of Music and the Curtis Institute of Music. She is currently the associate music director and conductor of the Pennsylvania Girlchoir.

For registration information, visit YIVO.org.