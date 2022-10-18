Yale senior takes top spot in 2022 Elie Wiesel Prize in Ethics contest

NEW YORK, New York—The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity, an organization established by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel and his wife, Marion, and the HOW Institute for Society have announced this year’s winners of the Elie Wiesel Prize in Ethics Essay Contest, the Foundation’s yearly scholarship initiative. The five college student winners of the Contest were selected among hundreds of applicants for their exceptional essays analyzing relevant ethical issues facing our world.

Tyler Jager, a senior at Yale College, won first place in the Contest. His essay, “Navigating the Border between Hospitality and Justice: Refugee Pushbacks, Search-and-Rescue, and the Ethics of Solidarity,” explores the ethical dilemmas humanitarian aid organizations face when helping refugees seek asylum while simultaneously working with state authorities. In 2018, Jager joined a maritime search-and-rescue and volunteer aid organization in a small fishing village in Greece to assist asylum seekers. This experience informed his essay.

“In the Mediterranean Sea, aid organizations coexist in an uneasy symbiosis with the authorities. They must work within border and asylum regimes to stay operational, even when they know their presence could work to legitimate those abusive systems,” Jager explains in his piece.

Second prize in this year’s contest was awarded to Sarah Edelson of Amherst College for her essay, “Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program: A Moral Responsibility to Right to Wrongs of Harmful Housing Policies and ‘Urban Renewal’ Programs.” The piece explores the ethics of both private and public entities contributing to residential segregation during the post-war period in pursuit of economic development, and how Black communities can be revitalized today.

Amirah Elayan of William Paterson University received third prize for “The Moral Dilemma of Living,” which explores philosophical questions, including what does it mean to live, and is life worth living? Honorable Mention was awarded to two recipients: Alexander Viviano of the University of Chicago for “The Ethics of Geopolitics – Le Carré’s Timelessness” and to Eric Evangelista, a recent graduate of Syracuse University for “Denied: Privacy, Dignity, Death.” The winning essays can be found on the Foundation’s website: Elie Wiesel Foundation: Prize in Ethics

The Prize in Ethics Essay Contest, established in 1989 by Professor Elie Wiesel and his wife, Marion Wiesel, is an annual competition that challenges college students to explore their moral compass and address the injustices that confront them in today’s world. Since its inception, thousands of young people have written essays for consideration. This year, the Foundation had the distinct honor of welcoming MSNBC host and former Prize in Ethics winner Rachel Maddow, as a guest juror to review the final round of essay submissions.

“Young moral leadership is critical in shaping an ethical tomorrow,” said Elisha Wiesel, the son of Elie Wiesel. “My father’s legacy is apparent in the Prize in Ethics, which continues his passion for developing principled thinking in emerging scholars. We’re proud to amplify these students’ voices and their moving words.”

Led by a lifelong pursuit and passion for ethical leadership, Dov Seidman became the exclusive partner of the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity Prize in Ethics in 2008, as the institution was in its 20th year of celebrating ethical decision making among America’s youth. Seidman has since partnered with the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity to ensure Elie Wiesel’s legacy lives on by offering the Prize as part of the work of The HOW Institute.

“We are proud to partner with the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity in awarding the annual ethics prize. It’s meaningful to join with Marion Wiesel and Elisha Wiesel in celebrating this inspirational group of student winners, who so thoughtfully grappled with consequential issues facing humanity and society through an ethical lens, and did so in both a philosophical and personal way. At a time when there are forces keeping us apart and polarizing our society, the winning students represent the hope that we can come together. Through their writing, these emerging leaders embody Professor Wiesel’s adage of ‘Think higher, feel deeper,’” said Seidman.

In addition to their scholarships, winners also are awarded with a trip to New York City for a seminar to discuss their essays among other ethical topics. The day will end with a celebration of their achievement at the renowned Lotos Club.

The 2023 Elie Wiesel Prize in Ethics Essay Contest is now open for submissions. Interested students may apply at the following link: https://eliewieselfoundation.org/prize-in-ethics/

To learn more about the Elie Wiesel Foundation, visit: www.eliewieselfoundation.org

To learn more about The HOW Institute for Society visit: www.thehowinstitute.org