THEO DISENHAUS, son of Brian Disenhaus and Beth Syat, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Westborough, Mass.

ARI GREENSTEIN, son of David Greenstein and Jori Berger-Greenstein, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Westborough, Mass.