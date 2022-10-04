ClarkU Hillel students enjoy festive pre-Rosh Hashanah event

A Clark University Hillel held a Rosh Hashanah event recently at the home of Sheva Liberow and her husband, Rabbi Levi Liberow of the Torah Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Students baked round challah – aided by Clark U Israeli Chef Sylvia Avinoam and Dr. Judy Luber Narod, wife of HIllel Director Jeff Narod.

The students learned about the traditions of Rosh Hashanah, played some Jewish trivia games and, of course, enjoyed a bite to eat in the way of falafel and hummus.

“Clark U Hillel has a strong connection to all of the Jewish organizations such as the Jewish Federation of Central Mass. and all of the synagogues,” said Jeff Narod, “Many of the local rabbis join with us throughout the year, offering cultural and educational opportunities for our students and make our students feel at home inviting them to their high holiday services and events.”

Hillel RH 2: Israeli Shaliach Tommy Ben Bessat, left, teaches students how to braid their challah.

Also on hand was Tommy Ben Bessat, the new Israeli shaliach (emissary) for Central Mass (see story in this issue).

“[Tommy] is working to make connections between our students and Israel,” Jeff Narod said. “She participates on our Hillel Israel Student committee and will be leading events such as a weekly Cafe Ivrit ( Hebrew Cafe) together with our new Israel Iact Coordinator, Jared Waters. Jared is responsible for engaging students and helping them to join trips to Israel including Birthright, Masa, JNF, and special internships all over Israel.”

For more information about Clark U Hillel, visit clarkuhillel.org

Main Photo:Students from ClarkU Hillel proudly hold the round challahs they made at a recent Hillel Rosh Hashana event in Worcester.