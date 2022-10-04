Local retirement financial planning expert featured on CT Style

Ben Fuchs, a certified financial planner and founder of Fuchs Financial, is now featured as a financial planning expert on CT Style on Channel 8, providing a series of Financial Tips, along with regular interviews on timely retirement financing topics. Channel 8 interviews with Fuchs air on some Sunday and Friday mornings and are conducted by Connecticut broadcaster Rachel Lutzker, who is also heard on The River 105.9 FM weekdays from 3p-7p.

With offices in West Hartford and Middletown, Connecticut, Fuchs Financial was founded by Ben Fuchs in 2019. The company focuses on helping retirees and people preparing for retirement to maximize their finances, providing a full range of short and long-term retirement planning services, including income planning, investment planning, tax planning, healthcare planning, and estate and legacy planning.

Of his new role at CT Style, Fuchs says: “These interviews and Financial Tips provide Connecticut residents with some insight into key retirement finance issues and a glimpse of what we do and how we do it. The steps you take today can make a difference in your retirement tomorrow.”

Fuchs has appeared in numerous financial industry publications as well as television and radio, and is currently featured on a weekly radio program, How to Retire, providing insights to listeners on retirement planning issues, Saturday mornings at 7:30 am on WPOP NewsRadio. WPOP can be heard at 1410AM and 100.9FM, and is streamed live at newsradio1410.iheart.com.

In addition, the online Fuchs Financial Virtual Learning Center features free educational videos that can be accessed, without charge, at fuchsfinancial.com. In addition to the videos, three guides can be downloaded free-of-charge from the website: 2022 Changes to Social Security, How You Can Benefit from a Fiduciary and Best Age to Claim Social Security.

Main Photo: Ben Fuchs being interviewed by Rachel Lutzker on CT Style