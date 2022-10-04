Southern New England News Southern New England News
/ October 4, 2022 / No Comment

MEET THE CANDIDATES

As Election Day approaches, learn about the candidates at a series of forums hosted JFACT. Topics will include issues important to Jewish Federations and Jewish communities throughout the state. The following is a list of upcoming election 2022 forums:

OCTOBER 6, 7:15 p.

5th Congregation District

Jahanna Hayes (D0 and George Logan (R)

OCTOBER 19

6 p.m.: 4th Congressional District 

Jim Himes (D)  and Jayme Stevenson (R)

7:30 p.m.: 1st Congressional District

John Larson (D) Larence Lazor (R)

OCTOBER 23, 7 p.m.

U.S. Senate 

Richard Blumental (D) and Leora Levy (R)

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
New book unearths history of Jews in Connecticut
Marni Smith Katz joins Quick Center for the Arts
No Hate. No Fear.

Leave Your Reply