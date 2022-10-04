MEET THE CANDIDATES

As Election Day approaches, learn about the candidates at a series of forums hosted JFACT. Topics will include issues important to Jewish Federations and Jewish communities throughout the state. The following is a list of upcoming election 2022 forums:
OCTOBER 6, 7:15 p.
5th Congregation District
Jahanna Hayes (D0 and George Logan (R)
OCTOBER 19
6 p.m.: 4th Congressional District
Jim Himes (D) and Jayme Stevenson (R)
7:30 p.m.: 1st Congressional District
John Larson (D) Larence Lazor (R)
OCTOBER 23, 7 p.m.
U.S. Senate
Richard Blumental (D) and Leora Levy (R)
