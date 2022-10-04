MEET THE CANDIDATES

As Election Day approaches, learn about the candidates at a series of forums hosted JFACT. Topics will include issues important to Jewish Federations and Jewish communities throughout the state. The following is a list of upcoming election 2022 forums:

OCTOBER 6, 7:15 p.

5th Congregation District

Jahanna Hayes (D0 and George Logan (R)

OCTOBER 19

6 p.m.: 4th Congressional District

Jim Himes (D) and Jayme Stevenson (R)

7:30 p.m.: 1st Congressional District

John Larson (D) Larence Lazor (R)

OCTOBER 23, 7 p.m.

U.S. Senate

Richard Blumental (D) and Leora Levy (R)