Join the Voices of Hope delegation, our trip educator and historian, Dr. Samuel Kassow, and 10,000 people from around the world as we march together in solidarity in Poland on Yom HaShoah and in Jerusalem on Yom Ha’atzmaut (Israel’s 75th birthday). To learn more, email or call Robin Landau at robin@ctvoicesofhope.org or (860) 470-5591.