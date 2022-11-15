US/World News
Republican share of the Jewish vote rises to 33% in midterms, exit poll shows

(JNS) Thirty-three percent of American Jews who participated in Tuesday’s midterm elections voted Republican, up from 30% in the 2020 election and 24% in 2016, an exit poll conducted by Fox News found.

Jews comprised 3% of the American electorate, according to Fox News, which included a question about religion in its exit poll—as opposed to CNN, which did not, except for asking voters whether or not they were white evangelicals.

While a different poll conducted by the liberal Jewish lobby J Street found that Republicans received 25% of the Jewish vote in the 2022 midterms, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) tweeted that the Fox News poll is the “gold standard” because it is a network exit poll and “more reflective of the national Jewish vote.”

“J Street doesn’t like the [Fox News] poll, so they shopped around and paid for a poll they do like. The trends are absolutely clear: Jewish voters are moving towards the GOP—24 percent in 2016, 30 percent in 2020, 33 percent in 2022—and no J Street paid-for poll will change those facts,” RJC National Political Director Sam Markstein said.

