What’s Happening

A calendar of events throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts.

Local Jewish community organizations are invited to submit events to the calendar. Events must be received one week prior to the bi-weekly publication of the Ledger. Send submissions to Ledger editor Judie Jacobson at judiej@jewishledger.com. We reserve the right to edit calendar items.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Southbury, Conn.—Love & Knishes Luncheon at 12 noon, followed by performance of contemporary jazz by the Airborne Trio at 1 p.m.. Register by Nov. 4. To register: email Cathy Conti at cconti@jfed.net or call (203) 405-7009. Admission: $10

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

Springfield, Mass.– Children’s Shabbat service and dinner for families with young children (through 5th grade); 5:30 p.m., Sinai Temple, 1100 Dickinson St., FREE; For more information, visit sinai-temple.org.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

Manchester, Conn.— Seventh Annual Manchester CT Jazz Festival; 7 p.m.; hosted by Beth Sholom B’nai Israel (BSBI) at Cheney Hall. Festival walloped with The Brian Charette Group and will feature American jazz performers as well as musicians from South America and Europe. For tickets and a full schedule of performances: manchesterctjazzfest.com. For more information: info@manchesterctjazzfest.com or call Dr. Ken Wichman at 860) 324-8658

Central Mass. – Production of “My Son, the Jewish Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy,” presented by the Central Massachusetts Jewish Theatre Company, JMAC BrickBox Theater, 20 Franklin St., 8 p.m., Tickets: tickets.thehannovertheatre.org. tickets.the Also Dec. 4

West Hartford, Conn.- MAGEVET, the Yale University Jewish a cappella singers, will perform at Beth David Synagogue (20 Dover Road) at the conclusion of Shabbat services, which will begin at 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

Central Mass. – Production of “My Son, the Jewish Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy,” presented by the Central Massachusetts Jewish Theatre Company, JMAC BrickBox Theater, 20 Franklin St., 2 p.m., Tickets: tickets.thehannovertheatre.org. Also Dec. 3.

Stamford, Conn.— “Gathering of Unity: An evening of friendship, inspiration and impact,” dessert reception, 7 p.m.; program, 7:45 p.m.; at the Armon Hotel, 2701 Summer St. Hosted by the Friendship Circle. For information: friendshipct.com/unityevent. $36

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

Greenwich, Conn.—“Monday In The Library With Sondheim,” 7 p.m. in the Ferguson Library. Hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich, The Golden Ticket Series returns with a tribute to Stephen Sondheim, one of the modern masters of the American musical. Songs from some of his most iconic musicals, including “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Follies,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Company” and “Anyone Can Whistle.” Broadway legend Jack Viertel narrates the history behind the song, taking the audience into the mind of arguably the most prolific musical theatre writer to touch upon the more harrowing aspects of the human experience. For information: ujajcc.org $50/in advance, $60/at the door

Greenwich, Conn.— “Dinner with (New) Friends,” 7:30 p.m. A potluck dinner at a private home; the hosts will provide the main course and guests will bring sides and dessert. Hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich. For more information or to register: ujajcc.org.



West Hartford, Conn.— “A Conversation with Tov Friedman,” one of the youngest survivors of Auschwitz and author of the memoir The Daughter of Auschwitz, written with former war reporter Malcolm Brabant; 7-8 p.m.; co-hosted by Voice of Hope CT and the Jewish Book Council. For information or to register: voicesofhopect.org. FREE

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

Springfield, Mass. – Dr. Norbert Goldfield will discuss his book “Peace Building through Women’s Health,” 7- 8 p.m., at the Springfield JCC, 1160 Dickinson St. Dr. Goldfield is founder/CEO of Healing Across the Divides, whose mission is to measurably improve the health of marginalized populations of Israelis and Palestinians via community-based intervention. To pre-register: https://springfieldjcc.wufoo.com/forms/xxfu2km1gk5kux/. FREE

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Hamden, Conn.—Tot Shabbat, 10:30 a.m.; a celebration of Shabbat with prayers, song and stories, designed for families with children age six years and under and are open to the community. At Congregation Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Road. For information: (203) 288-3877.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

North Southbury, Conn.— Early Chanukah Celebration; Chinese dinner and a screening of the movie “Noodle,” and raffle prizes. Hosted by the Jewish Federation of Western Connecticut, 444 Main St., at 4 p.m. RSVP by Dec. 7 (no walk in will be allowed in). Dietary laws observed. For more information or to register, contact Cathy Conti: cconti@jfed.net, (203) 405-7009. $36

Torrington & New Milford, Conn.—Menorah Building Workshops at Home Depot. Torrington: 1 p.m.; New Milford: 3 p.m.Accompanied by a parent kids will don aprons, make menorahs from prepared cut wood, paint their menorahs and insert candle holders. Hosted by Chabad of Northwest CT. For reservations: chabadnw.org/homdepot. FREE

Woodbridge, Conn. (virtual)— “Shine a Light on Antisemitism: David Baddiel in Conversation with Mark Oppenheimer,” 10 a.m. via Zoom. Get ready for a virtual literary treat with David Baddiel, comedian and author of Jews Don’t Count. Baddiel argues that those who think of themselves as on the right side of history—fighting the good fight, particularly against racism—have often ignored the history of antisemitism. Baddiel outlines why and how, in a time of intensely heightened awareness of minorities, Jews aren’t considered, and why they should be. David will consider antisemitic trends today and share insights from his book Jews Don’t Count. Mark A resident of New Haven, Conn., Oppenheimer is co-host of the popular podcast ‘Unorthodox’ and author of Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting & the Soul of a Neighborhood For more information: ujajcc.org. FREE

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

Greenwich, Conn.— Grandparents, pick up books for your grandkids’ visits, and grab a latke at the same time; 11 a.m. – 12 noon. At UJA-JCC Greenwich, 1 Holly Hill Lane. To register: ujajcc.org. FREE

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Greenwich, Conn.— Chanukah Live! Hosted by Congregation Shir Ami at First Presbyterian Church.at 6:30 p.m.Enjoy a potluck dinner, candle lighting, music, singing, dancing, learning and more. Participants must do a home COVID test on the Dec. 16 before attending; guests must wear masks when at the buffet table. Register and select the dish you would like to bring at: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejg4bgqsa76891fd&oseq=&c=&ch=. For more information: shirami.info@gmail.com. $36/person, $108/cap, FREE/under 18

Springfield Mass. – Latkes and Vodka, a fun and festive adult Chanukah party at Temple Beth El in Springfield, 979 Dickinson St., 6:30-9 p.m.; food, drinks, and games. The menu includes: Chanukah signature cocktail, latke bar, salad bar, roasted chicken, dessert. BYOB to share at your table. To register by Dec. 8, call (413) 733-4149. $20/person (tables of 8 may be reserved.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

Longmeadow, Mass.—Olive Oil Demonstration (11 a.m.) followed by Menorah Parade and menorah lighting (3 p.m.), at LYA, 1148 Converse St.; sponsored by Chabad Hebrew School, (demonstration in conjunction with PRIZMAH and PJ Library; parade will end at JCC). For reservations or information: mkosofsky@lya.org, )413) 567-8665 x18. FREE

West Hartford, Conn.—“Fire on ICE,” the annual mega Chanukah celebration hosted by Chabad of Greater Hartford, will be held this year on LaSalle Road in West Hartford Center, on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. — the first night of the eight-day holiday. For details, see story in the Around SNE section of this issue.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

NEW YORK, NY—The American Society for Jewish Music’s annual Chanukah Concert at the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, located in the Center for Jewish History building (15 West, 16 Street, New York City) at 3 p.m. Supported by YIVO, the Leo Baeck Institute and the Center for Jewish History, the concert showcases songs and stories that charm and delight, both familiar and new. It has become a tradition that the performance opens with a Chanukah story by the great Yiddish author Isaac Bashevis Singer. Once again, this year, Eleanor Reissa, Tony Award-winning director, actress, and author of the recent memoire The Letters Project: A Daughter’s Journey, will be the reader for the program, as well as the featured singer with Paul Shapiro’s band, Ribs & Brisket. To register: vivo.org/Hanukkah-Concert. $18/adults; $12/ASJM, CJH, LBI & YIVO members; $9/students & seniors.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

Longmeadow, Mass.— Community Menorah Lighting at Court Square in downtown Springfield, Mass. 3:15 p.m.; hosted by Chabad. Springfield elected officials and dignitaries, community leaders, families will enjoy latkes, cocoa and dreidels. For information: Rabbi Chaim Kosofky, (413) 567-8665 x17, info@lya.org. FREE

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

Longmeadow, Mass.—Catered Dinner by Zev the Wolf Catering & Entertainment by Magician and Mentalist Eaden Marti. At LYA, 1148 Converse St. For information and reservations: Rabbi Yakov Wolff at (413) 567-8665 x 19 or email Rabbiymwolff@gmail.com. $30/adults only.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

Longmeadow, Mass.— Menorah Lighting on the Longmeadow Town Green in front of the Community House; 5 p.m.; gelt drop with the Longmeadow Fire Department, treats, and more. On the Town Green in front of the Community House.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

Hamden, Conn. — Chanukah Family Service, 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to join Rabbi Immerman and Cantor Giglio as they share the story of Chanukah and offer spirited musical selections. Bring a menorah and candles to light together. At Congregation Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Road. For information: (203) 288-3877.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

Hamden, Conn.—Congregation Mishkan Israel Annual Family and Community Concert of Jewish Music, 4 p.m. featuring Nu Haven Kapelye led by David Chevan and featuring CMI Cantor Arthur Giglio. Admission: $7/adults, $5/seniors & children under 13, and $20/families of 4 or more). Bring non-perishable food items for donation to a local food pantry. 785 Ridge Road. For information: (203) 288-3877.

Longmeadow, Mass.— “Glow in the Dark” at Longmeadow Shops Bliss Road; 4 p.m. Chanukah activities including Chanukah Story Walk at 4 p.m.; followed at 5 p.m. by menorah lighting. Sponsored by LYA, PRIZMAH and PJ Library. For information please call Rabbi Yakov Wolff at (413) 567-8665 x 19. An interactive Chanukah Story Walk, with music, dreidels, hot cocoa, latkes, donuts, LED menorah and dreidel wristbands. No reservations necessary.