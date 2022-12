Victoria Elvire Benyacar Blank, 95, of Hamden, Conn., has died. She was predeceased by her husband Lester Blank. She was born in Belgium and survived the Second World War in hiding. She is survived by her children, Robert Blank of Sydney, Australia, Susan Blank and Jacqueline Bakhash, both of Fairfield, Conn.; her grandchildren, Renee Gloger, Elliot Gloger, Jennifer Bakhash, David Bakhash, Deborah Blank, and Benjamin Gloger.