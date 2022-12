Gayle B. (Zelermyer) Golden, 78, of Worcester, Mass., died Dec. 10. She is survived by her husband Robert H. Golden. Born in Cambridge, Mass., she was the daughter of Dr. Max and Ruth (Blank) Zelermyer. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Jonathan J Golden and his wife Kimberly Golden; her grandson Sidney Golden; her brothers, Rabbi Gerald Zelermyer and Mark Zelermyer; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.