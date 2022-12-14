Israel ranked fifth-safest country for tourists

(JNS) Israel is the fifth-safest country in the world for tourists to visit, according to data on the 50 most popular destinations.

According to data reviewed by The Swiftest analytics startup for its Travel Safety Index, published earlier this month, the top-ranked country was Singapore, followed by Denmark, Netherlands and Switzerland.

Israel came next, followed by Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Japan, France, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Australia and Croatia.

The deadliest travel destination was South Africa, followed by India, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Brazil, Cambodia, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia.

The index is based on seven risk factors—death rates from homicide, road traffic accidents, poisoning and poor hygiene conditions; life years lost from communicable diseases and injuries; and a natural disaster index.