Janice Reisman, 90, died Dec. 14. Born in Chicopee Falls, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Betsey (Gordon) and Alfred Abrahams. She is survived by her daughter Rachel Reisman of Poughkeepsie, N.Y; and her nieces and nephews, Beth Cyr and Bryan Coombs, Mark Abrahams and Scott Wechsler, Lynn Abrahams and Rob Bertsche, and their children Becca (Cyr) and Corey Floyd, Josh Bertsche and Hailey Kendrick, and Jeremy Bertsche. She was predeceased by her son Bruce