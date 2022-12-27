Bruce Sandler, 70, of Northampton, Mass., died Dec. 9. He was the husband of Caren Sandler. Born in Randolph, Mass., he was the son of Eleanor and Herbert Sandler. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Eron Truran and her husband Bill of San Jose, Calif., his wife Catherine of Easthampton, Mass.; and Joseph of Northampton; his grandchildren Callie, Tori, Emma, and Troy; his brother Jeff Sandler of Florida; his mother-in-law Naomi Schoenberg; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces.