Barry L. Siegal, 79, of West Hartford, Conn., died Dec. 24. He was the husband of Judith “JB” (Beck) Siegal. Born in West Hartford, he was the son of the late Ruth and Edward Siegal. He was a board member of The Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford. He served as a board member and fundraiser for Emanuel Synagogue. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Heidi Siegal Kogon and her husband Stephen), and Jed Siegal and his wife Rachel; his grandsons Hayden, Camden, Tyler, and Henry; his brother Mark Siegal and his wife Ronna; his sister Judie Levy and her husband Coleman; and his sister-in-law Lois Siegal. He was also predeceased by his son Erik Siegal and his brother Howard Siegal.