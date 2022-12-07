Westfarms goes to the ’Dogs’!

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.— Dog Walk 2022— the whimsical and colorful display of fiberglass dogs designed and painted by local artists that has graced Blue Back Square for the past three months — is moving on to Westfarms for the Holidays. And they plan to be on display there for the community to enjoy until New Year’s Day 2023.

The one dozen hand painted dogs will scamper in on Wednesday, December 7 at 12 noon. West Hartford residents are invited to welcome them to their new home hosted by Channel 8 newscaster Dennis House. The group will gather at the entrance to Westfarms (adjacent to California Pizza Kitchen) and will then be led on a tour of the dogs, who will be stationed at various locations throughout Westfarms.

The community is invited to stop by and visit the painted dogs anytime between now and January 1. Donations may be made to each dog’s designated charity by scanning the non-profit’s QR code displayed on the signage attached to each dog, or by visiting 20media20.com. Westfarms has made a donation of $1,200 as part of their Community First initiative.

“The Dog Walk has been a big hit at Blue Back Square and we know it will continue to delight all who stop to see them, especially during this joyful and generous time of year,” says Tom Hickey, CEO of 2020Media, the media and marketing outfit that is producing this FUNdraiser.

Besides, says Hickey, the 2022 Dog Walk makes holiday shopping a breeze.

“What better gift is there — especially for the people on your holiday list who have everything — then the gift of helping others,” he says. “And that’s just what you’re doing when you make a donation to a good cause in honor of friend or family member.

To learn more about the 2022 Dog Walk and/or to make a donation, visit www.20media20.com.

