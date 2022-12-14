Ye releases new track inspired by fallout from antisemitic remarks

(JNS) The rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) has released a new song on his Instagram account titled “Someday We’ll All Be Free” in response to the backlash to his antisemitic and pro-Nazi remarks made on numerous media platforms.

The track was also released on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s InfoWars platform and is available for viewing along with its lyrics on YouTube.

The song features an excerpt from soul legend Donny Hathaway’s song of the same name from 1973’s “Extension of a Man” album. Rolling Stone critic Andre Gee challenged the sample choice, writing, “One may be sympathetic to his mental health trials, and how they may be affecting his judgment, but his latest track also feels like an abhorrent subversion of a song that has been celebrated as a beacon of hope for Black people amid the white supremacy that Ye is so devoutly amplifying.”

In the song, Ye recounts his experiences since his series of antisemitic comments first provoked media attention and cultural outrage. He begins by describing the kinds of messages he’s been receiving: “Wakin’ up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts” and dismissing such outreach with “Everyone’s a Karen.”

Further lyrics suggest that the hip-hop star is undaunted by the criticism and is likely to continue with his controversial rhetoric, proclaiming, “I forgot what fear is” three times and urging for others to embrace his message and leadership: “You knew I follow God, so you should follow me.”

Ye also referenced his infamous “death con 3” tweet threatening Jews, with a lyric indicating his animosity has only increased: “Tweeted ‘death con,’ now we past three.”

The track concludes with an excerpt from Ye’s appearance on Jones’s show, with the host offering the rapper the opportunity to disavow and clarify his admiration of the Nazis, asking, “Can we just kind of say like, you like, You like the uniforms?” Ye responds by reiterating his frequent defense of supposed love for everyone: “There’s a lot of things that I love / That I love, that I love, that I love.”