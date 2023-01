Shirlee K. Abrams, 98, of New Haven, Conn.,died Jan. 11. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin R. Abrams.. Born in Easton, Penn., she was the daughter of the late Samuel A. Krause and Minnie L. (Goldsmith) Krause. She is survived by her children, Ken Abrams of New Haven and Nancy (Abie) Abrams of Prospect, Conn. Shirlee was predeceased by her sister Marilyn H. Savelle.