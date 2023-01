Ellen Rosanne Bresky, 67 of Milford, Conn., died Jan. 16. She was the wife of Robert Prulletti. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Harold and Iris Bresky. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Iris Prulletti and Clara Prulletti, both of Milford; her brother, Theodore Bresky and his wife Linda of Easton, Conn.; her three nephews and many other family members.