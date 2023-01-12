Southern New England News Southern New England News
Children’s Literacy Program seeks volunteers

West Hartford, Conn.— Children’s Reading Partners is seeking volunteers for its Elementary Express program, which helps local elementary school students build literacy skills through one-on-one mentoring during the school year. This year, the program will operate in Bloomfield, East Hartford, Hartford, New Britain, and West Hartford. 

Volunteers are required to participate in a volunteer training session, the first of which is being held on Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m., and will be held at the Community Services Building, 333 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford.  Deadline to register for training is January 9.

To learn more or to register for a training session, contact Ronni Breiter, Director, Children’s Reading Partners at READ@jewishhartford.org or (860) 727.6129.

Children’s Reading Partners is an initiative of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

