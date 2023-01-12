Children’s Literacy Program seeks volunteers

West Hartford, Conn.— Children’s Reading Partners is seeking volunteers for its Elementary Express program, which helps local elementary school students build literacy skills through one-on-one mentoring during the school year. This year, the program will operate in Bloomfield, East Hartford, Hartford, New Britain, and West Hartford.

Volunteers are required to participate in a volunteer training session, the first of which is being held on Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m., and will be held at the Community Services Building, 333 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford. Deadline to register for training is January 9.

To learn more or to register for a training session, contact Ronni Breiter, Director, Children’s Reading Partners at READ@jewishhartford.org or (860) 727.6129.

Children’s Reading Partners is an initiative of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.