Julie Epstein of Boca Raton, Fla., 67, died Jan. 13. Born in Stamford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Paula and Sidney Epstein. She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Sara Bromley Seide (Steve), Matthew Bromley (Elizabeth) and Melissa Bromley (Michael McDonough); their children, Sid, Micah, Sam and Elijah; her dearest friend, Deborah Chodrow; and her sister, Ellen Bromley (Tom Gizicki).