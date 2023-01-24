Howard Furhman, 67, of Worcester, Mass., died Jan. 6. He was the husband of Neli Da Silva. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Lillian “Libby” and Merton “Babe” Furhman. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Lisa Cotton of Shrewsbury, Mass.; his brother, Herbert Furhman and his wife Liba of New Milford, Conn.; his children, Meredith Smith and her husband Robert, and Seth Furhman; his stepson Bruno Fraga and his wife Keyla; his grandchildren Samuel Smith, Mattheus Fraga and Julia Fraga; a niece and nephew and their families; and several cousins.