Maxine Ann Goldblum, 90, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., has died. She is survived by her children Michael and his wife Ann Rauch, Laura, David and his wife Joanne, and Chuck and Tirzah Schwarz; her grandchildren, Jesse, Mollie (Ben), Emma, Nathaniel, Sherman, Navah, Aden, Mia, Matt, and Malena; and many family from Connecticut, New York, Florida and beyond.