Marc L. Goldstein, 72, of Delray Beach, Fla., died Jan. 1. He was the husband of Janine Goldstein. Born and raised in Longmeadow, Mass, he was the son of the late Selden Goldstein and Iris Krintzman. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Marjorie Berg and her husband Barry; his nephews, Zachary Berg and his wife Michelle, and Jeremy Berg and his wife Rachel, and their families; his brother-in-law Glenn Geoffroy and his wife Jennifer; his nieces Danielle, Rachel, Nicole and Alexa. He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Edward Krintzman; his brother Steven Goldstein; and his brother-in-law Gary Geoffroy.