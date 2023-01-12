Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford names new CFO

Laura Whitney has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford. An accounting and financial investment expert with more than 35 years of experience, Whitney will lead the Foundation’s three-person Finance team. She succeeds Rhona Morgan who retired after 22 years of distinguished service.

“Laura’s expansive skill set will bolster the Jewish Community Foundation’s administration of fiscal functions, and the financial and investment accounting for our overall operations,” says Jacob Schreiber, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Community Foundation. “She will be a trusted leader in maintaining financial and investment policies established by our Board of Trustees.”

Whitney has held numerous financial leadership roles in Connecticut’s nonprofit sector. Prior to her appointment at the Jewish Community Foundation, Whitney served as Vice President of Finance at the University of Hartford. In this role, Whitney oversaw all Finance operations, including Treasury, Budget, Procurement, Financial Accounting, and Controller. She also served as liaison to the University’s Resources, Investment and Audit Committees of the Board of Regents.

As Chair of the University’s Administrative Information Technology (IT) Committee, and member of the IT Executive Council, Whitney developed and implemented the administrative side of the University’s first IT Strategic Plan.

Prior to her work at the University of Hartford, Whitney served as Controller and Assistant Treasurer at Albertus Magnus College. Her work included overseeing all aspects of the College’s Business Office including accounts receivables and accounts payables, and coordinating annual financial statements and compliance audits with outside auditors. Whitney also served on the College’s Strategic Planning Task Force.

Whitney earned a Master’s Degree in Professional Accounting from the University of Hartford, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Trinity College. She is a member of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Enrollment Committee at Rosemont College in Philadelphia.

MAIN PHOTO: LAURA WHITNEY