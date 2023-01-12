Jewish Federation of Western Mass and UMass Hillel bring back Ride to Provide

The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts (JFWM) has announced a new partnership with UMass Hillel to take on and expand its Ride to Provide annual event.

The UMass Hillel to Ride to Provide is a bike ride fundraiser that was originally created in 2007 by Rabbi Saul Perlmutter of UMass Hillel, but ended in 2015 upon Rabbi Perlmutter’s retirement.

Now, the JFWM is partnering with UMass Hillel to bring the Ride to Provide back and host more than 20 teams from area day schools, synagogues, student groups and other non-profit organizations and allow them to raise funds benefiting the Western Mass. region. The fundraising aspect will continue and grow along with other great traditions including starting and ending at UMass Hillel in Amherst.

The event will be chaired by Bob Kahan, a local businessman with a long history of service to the Jewish community. The Ride to Provide event has been scheduled for Fall 2023.

MAIN PHOTO: Members of the community participating in UMass Hillel’s Ride to Provide in 2014.