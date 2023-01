May (Peckerman) Margolis, 98, of West Hartford, died Jan.14. She was predeceased by her husband Alvin, and her grandson Benjamin. She is survived by her sons, Steven, James and his wife Eva, and Peter; her grandchildren, Zachary, Nathan, Charlie, Shomron and his wife Meirav Koush; and her great-grandchildren Daniella and Shira.