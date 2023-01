Bennett Miller, MD, 98, of West Palm Beach, Fla., died Jan. 15. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine (Goodman) Miller. He was raised in York Pennsylvania,. He served in the U.S. Army as a Browning Automatic rifle man in the Battle of the Bulge. He is survived by his sons, Brad, Jeffrey and Michael; his daughter-in-laws, Laura and Barbara; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.