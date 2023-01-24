Libby Savitt Pearl, 90, of West Hartford and Bloomfield, died Jan. 13. She was predeceased by her husband Bennett Pearl. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Morris and Celia Savitt. She was an active member of Congregation Beth Israel. She is survived by her children, David Pearl and his wife Judy of Millis, Mass., Sherri Pearl Horn and her husband Jonathan of Wellesley, Mass., and Elaine Pearl Shapiro and her husband Michael of New London, Conn.; her grandchildren, Daniel Pearl (Leah), Joshua Pearl, Rebecca Pearl, Stephanie Horn Musman (Noah), Ali Horn (fiance Joe Garrow); and her great grandson, Cameron Bennett Musman; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Savitt.