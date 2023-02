Elaine Askinoss, 93, of Lauderhill, Fla., formerly of Springfield, Mass., died Jan. 9. She was predeceased by her husband, Milton. She is survived by children, Denise Aguiar and her husband Douglas, Bonnie Asher Bennett and her former husband Steven Bennett, and Peter Asher; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a nephew.