Beware of antisemites bearing makeup gifts

(JNS) There’s using makeup, and then there’s receiving an unsolicited package at work of makeup with a handwritten note stating, “A dumpy Jew yenta can never have enough. Enjoy your pathetic life.”

That’s what Shoshanna Weissmann, director of digital media and communications and a fellow at the R Street Institute, found at her desk yesterday. R Street is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy research organization headquartered in D.C. with California, Georgia, Ohio and Texas offices. Its mission is to engage in policy research and outreach to promote free markets and limited and effective government.

Weissmann posted a photograph of two makeup jars and the handwritten letter, signed by Nick Fuentes, on Twitter. She hadn’t been in the office for months, she wrote, adding that she doesn’t think she has ever interacted with the white supremacist and Holocaust denier.

“You know what? I needed new foundation anyway so thanks,” she added on Twitter. She noted that the makeup is also SPF (sun protection factor) rated. Minutes later, she tweeted in jest that it would make her “so sad” if Fuentes bought her a Dodge Challenger.

JNS was not able to reach Fuentes for comment via calls and messages sent to what it believes to be his phone number and email address.

On his Telegram handle, Fuentes denied knowing who Weissmann is and posted that his handwriting is not that good. “This is insane. Fake,” he wrote. “Stop lying about me.”