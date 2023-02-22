CT business launches booklet series to help navigate PR opportunities

Express Strategies, a local public relations consultancy founded a decade ago by West Hartford communication professional Bernard Kavaler, has produced its first two quick-read booklets in a new series providing insights for businesses, nonprofits and organizations of all sizes and stripes.

The latest booklet, published this month, is “7 Ways to Boost Your PR Profile.” Noting that “how you approach achieving your objectives can make the difference between gaining traction and spinning your wheels,” the booklet includes time-tested suggestions, urging that organizations “sprinkle numbers generously, without drowning a great story,” and “offer a concrete set of facts and figures that reinforce the narrative and reassure the unconvinced.”

Bernard Kavaler

The first booklet in the series, “6 Secret Benefits of Collaboration,” highlights how collaboration can be achieved within or across organizations, and the impact it can have on those organizations. Collaboration, for example, can lead to the “spark of a new idea, a new direction or new concept revealed, or an innovative approach hammered out.”

“Collaboration,” the publication points out, “can be a breath of fresh air” or lead to a “potentially more effective, productive or lucrative path forward.” It was published in 2022.

Express Strategies provides strategic communications and public policy consulting, with particular expertise in advocacy writing, project management and media relations.

Recognized as one of the region’s outstanding PR firms, Express Strategies has developed expertise working with global corporations and local businesses, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, professional associations, educational institutions, and foundations.

The two booklets can be obtained free of charge, either as a PDF download or in hard copy, by contacting info@express-strategies.com. Additional booklets in the insight series are slated for publication later this year.

For more information, visit www.express-strategies.com.