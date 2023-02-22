JFSWM Offers Self-Care Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Jewish Family Service of Western Mass., will offer “Building Resilience from Withink,” a 6-week self-care series for caregivers and anyone experiencing heightened stress in their lives.

The program will take place on Thursdays, March 16, 23, & 30; and April 13, 20, & 27 from 11 – 11:45 a.m. on Zoom. The program is free and open to the public. No experience is required. Drop-ins welcome. Registration is required. Click here to RSVP or call 413.737.2601.

The intention of the series is to provide techniques and build skills to increase resilience to life’s ongoing pressures and stresses. With particular mind to the needs of caregivers and older adults, we will focus on mindfulness, bringing awareness to the breath, and reprogramming ourselves out of flight, fight, and freeze responses.

In each session we will recalibrate the nervous system to increase a sense of well-being and improve health outcomes by decreasing the stress response in the body. With practice, these techniques build resilience which can be felt immediately in the session and will increase over time. The ongoing nature of the series strengthens connection, reduces feelings of isolation and empowers individuals with tools to address their most pressing needs for stress reduction. Practices will include guided visualization, gentle movement, brain and body balancing, and boosting the immune system.

All ages are welcome, and all exercises can be done seated or standing.

Presenter Reina Goldberg is a Mindfulness Educator, Trauma Informed Coach, and Multifaceted Healing Practitioner. Reina holds a Master of Education in Mindfulness Studies (MA Ed.) from Antioch University, and a B.A. in Psychology and Education from York University. She is certified as a Yoga Therapist, with certifications in Qigong Infused and Hatha Yoga, Applied Polyvagal Theory Therapeutic Yoga, as well as a Healthy Bones & Balance teacher. In addition, Reina is also a Grief Coach, with training based in trauma informed healing modalities.