VOICES OF HOPE NEWS

Voices of Hope seeks development director

Voices of Hope (VOH) is growing and is hiring a part-time director of development. The director of development will lead a comprehensive campaign to expand the fundraising efforts of VOH statewide, highlighting the organization’s impact and vision for the future.

VOH, Inc is a 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is promote a culture of courage to stand up against hatred through Holocaust and genocide education and remembrance. VOH plans programming to educate students and adults about the Holocaust and other genocides, to ensure that future generations learn the dangers of hate and prejudice and we never forget the past.

The Director of Development is responsible for all fundraising activities. The major responsibilities include planning, organizing, and executing a successful comprehensive fundraising campaign, as well as working with the Executive Director, staff, and Board of Directors to create a long-term fundraising strategy and plan for sustaining VOH. We are looking for an individual with a passion for the mission, a strong background in fundraising and development in the nonprofit sector, and the flexibility and interest in working with a growing organization.

For more information, visit ctvoicesofhope.org.

Speak Up!

Voices of Hope and Speak Up Storytelling are looking for people to participate in the Descendants of Genocide Speak Up Showcase. Children and grandchildren of Holocaust and genocide survivors are invited to participate in this unique bonding experience. Learn to craft your story during five workshops followed by a community showcase with your supportive Voices of Hope friends and family.

Participants must commit to the following 2023 workshop dates at 6:30 p.m.” April 17, 20, 25, 27 and May 1

Showcase: May 4, 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Kathy@ctvoicesofhope.org.