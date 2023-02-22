What’s Happening

A calendar of events throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts.

Local Jewish community organizations are invited to submit events to the calendar. Events must be received one week prior to the bi-weekly publication of the Ledger. Send submissions to Ledger editor Judie Jacobson at judiej@jewishledger.com. We reserve the right to edit calendar items.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Greenwich, Conn.— Men’s Paddle Event at the Inns Arden Paddle Hut, hosted by UFA-JCC Greenwich. Enjoy food and drinks by the first pit and play a friendly game of paddle (no experience necessary); 7:30 p.m.; For information: ujajcc.org. $360

New Haven, Conn./ZOOM – Beckerman Jewish Cultural Arts Series with Arielle Silverman, author of Just Human: The Quest for Disability Wisdom, Respect and Inclusion. 7 p.m. https://www.jccnh.org/beckerman-cultural-arts-series/arielle-silverman

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Amherst – Opening of “The Letters Dance,” an exhibit of JCA member Randi Stein’s artistic exploration of the Hebrew letters, 3-5 p.m., JCA, 742 Main St.

Exhibit will be open through April 2. Gallery is open Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Greenwich, Conn.—Tenn Changemakers’ Tutoring Services; tutoring for middle school through 9th grade in all academic subjects by volunteer high honor roll and AP students; help the Teen Changemakers meet their goal of raising $18,000, which will be matched and allocated to charitable organizations; 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., at UJA-JCC office, 1 Holly Hill Lane. For information: ujajcc.org. $50 per student. Also held on Feb. 15 & 23.

Longmeadow, Mass. (virtual) – Jewish Federation of Western Mass. presents a video series exploring the complicated history of Black and Jewish communities in America, 3-4 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Avon, Conn.– Sip & Paint Party to benefit Hoffman SummerWood Resident Activity Fund, 5-7 p.m., at Raymour and Flanagan, 15 Waterville Road. Ticket price includes wine, refreshments and everything you need to paint your canvas; raffle prizes will be available. For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fundraiser-to-support-hoffman-summerwood-tickets-512014267457

Southbury, Conn. – “Love & Knishes” luncheon at Jewish Federation of Western, Conn., 444 Main Street North. Lunch at 12 noon followed by a performance by Daybreak. To register, contact Cathy Conti at cconti@jfed.net for (203)405-7009. $10

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Sherman, Conn.— Pancake Breakfast to benefit the Sherman Middle School Band & Chorus all money earned will go directly to help the students with the cost of the Music In The Parks Competition this June. 9 – 11 a.m. For more information: jccinsherman.org.

Sherman, Conn.— The Hooligans with special guest Rory Gordon, will perform/ Evening will include a tribute to The Beatles. 7 p.m. For information: jccinsherman.org.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Sherman, Conn. – Experience the Ukrainian soul through its cuisine, a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine at the JCC in Sherman; Enjoy feasting on homemade borscht & pierogies, live music and a powerpoint video with live discussion by native Ukrainian speakers. Learn about the Ukrainians’ unbroken spirit & their fight for democracy, 4 p.m.. For information: jccsherman.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19 – TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Greenwich, Conn.—The UJA-JCC Film Festival presents: “America.” Eli is a private, soft-spoken Israeli swimming coach living in Chicago. One day, he receives a call that his father has passed away. Upon returning to Tel Aviv, he meets up with his childhood friend, Yotam and his fiancée, Iris (Oshrat Ingadeshet, Best Actress prizewinner at the Jerusalem Film Festival), who run a flower shop together. Suddenly, in the blink of an eye, a tragedy sets off a chain of events for these three individuals, unlocking their hidden desires, secrets and torments. Israel (127 minutes). For information: ujajcc.org. Streams through 9 p.m. on last day of screening. $9

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Greenwich, Conn. (virtual)—UJA-JCC Annual Meeting, 7 p.m.; featuring guest speaker Gil Hoffman, “Setting the Record Straight on What’s Happening in the Jewish State. For information: ujajcc.org.

Southbury, Conn.—Celebrate Rosh Chodesh Adar with award-winning cantorial soloist Ellen Allard and a performance of “Open My Lips: A Musical Journey for an Intentional Jewish Life.” 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., 444 Main Street North. For information contact Cathy Conti at (203) 405-7009 or cconti@jfed.net

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Hartford, Conn. – Three Women, Stories, Paths to Action, with writer director and editor Dawna Sirard; lawyer and freelance writer Jody Sadowsky; and career coach and life strategist and former Deputy Director of the ADL of CT Marji Lipshez-Shapiro, 709 p.m., at Mark Twain House, 351 Farmington Ave., a program of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford Women’s Philanthropy and the Jewish Leadership Academy (JLA). Register by Feb. 17: https://www.jewishhartford.org/threewomen

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Sherman, Conn. – Concert by The Mighty Ploughboys, a five-piece rock group out of Connecticut that blends a classic rock style with hints of traditional Irish music, 7 p.m.. For information: jccsherman.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Sherman, Conn. – Sunday Speaker Series featuring Professor Eli Noam : The Future of Technology and Media. For information: jccsherman.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Greenwich, Conn./ZOOM— Asking Big Questions: Rosh Chodesh for Women and Men: “What Advantages Do We Have,” 7:30 p.m. For information: congregationshirami.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Greenwich, Conn.— “Purim: Hit Me With Your Best Joke!” Shir Ami Purim Havadalah service; 6:30 p.m.; Share your favorite joke. It can be a humorous song, a few funny stories, or a joke you love. Please keep it PG. RSVP by Wednesday, March 1 if you’d like to share a joke with the community. Bring a nonalcoholic or alcoholic drink. For information: congregationshirami.org.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

New Haven, Conn. – Lecture by writer Dara Horn on her book People Love Dead Jews, 7-9 p.m., Yale University, Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall, Room 114, 1 Prospect St. New Haven, Conn. For more information, call Josh Pernick at (203) 387-2424, ext. 236 or email: jpernick@jewishnewhaven.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

Greenwich, Conn.— The Annual Women’s Education Symposium; 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., hosted by UJA/JCC Greenwich at YWCA Greenwich, 259 Eat Putnam Ave. Main speaker: “Madam: The Biography of Polly Adler, icon of the Jazz Age, 9:30 – 10:10 a.m., with Debby Applegate, author of Pearl to Polly. Then choose “The Latecomer” with Jean Hanff Korelitz, or “Passover Dessert Demo,” with Rachel Licht, 10:15-1);50 a.m. “Coco at the Ritz: A Novel,” with author Gioia Diliberto at 10:55-11:30 a.m. For information: ujajcc.org. $54

