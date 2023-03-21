Sylvia Barr of Longmeadow died March 17 after living with Alzheimer’s for many years. She was the widow of Pat Barr. Born in Springfield, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Jennie Bergman. She is survived by her daughters Dianne Snieder, and Jayne (Geoff) Berman; grandchildren Samantha Snieder, Bari (Tony) DeMichele, Lee (Nicole) Berman and David Berman; her great-grandchildren William, Ella, and Ben DeMichele, and Sunny and Lua Berman; her brother-in-law Arnold and his wife, Rita Barr; her sister-in-law, Naomi Knight; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Karen; her.brother Rueben Bergman, and son-in-law Shelly Snieder.