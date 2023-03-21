Eileen Diana Blau, 92, of Westport, Conn. died March 9 at home. She was the widow of Barry Blau. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Norman (Nachman) and Mae (Manya) Lefkowitz. She is survived by her younger sister, Anita Metz; her children, Shawn Blau, Emily Blau (Robert Cohen) all of Westport, Conn., Peter Blau (Barbara Blau) of Belmont, N.C., and Juliet Jenkins (Bruce Jenkins) of Belmont, Mass.; grandchildren Lucy Thomas (Kyle Thomas), James Blau, Michael Blau (Julie Blau), Lucas Jenkins, Maddie Jenkins, Tess Jenkins, Benjamin Cohen, Veronica Blau; and great-grandchildren Claire and Charles Thomas. She was predeceased by a sister, Rita Kannel.