Dorie C. Bobrow, 68, of West Hartford, Conn., died March 6 after a courageous battle with a long illness. She was the widow of Randy Bobrow. Born in West Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Gloria and Alfred Galin. She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly DiBella and her husband Jason, of West Hartford, and Mindy Jason and her husband, Jeremy, of Bloomfield; her grandchildren, Kayla DiBell and, Benjamin DiBella; a sister, Gerri and her husband, Larry Wile; brothers-in-law, Scott and his wife Ellen Bobrow, Jeffrey and his wife Donna Bobrow; a brother, Marty Galin and his wife, Donna; and several nieces and nephews, Brian (Nina) and Kenny (Wendy) Decker, Austin (Sarah) Bobrow, Eric (Amy) and Brian Federman, David (Ali) and Kevin (Kristin) Galin; as well as aunts, cousins, great- nieces and nephews and many, many dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents-in-law, Sally and Nathan Bobrow; and her brothers-in-law, Lewis and David Bobrow.