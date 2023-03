Alan Zachary Kirstein, 71, of Worcester, Mass., died on March 1 after a short period of declining health. Born in Norwich, Conn., he was the son of Obbie and the late Ida (Glick) Kirstein.He is survived by his father Obbie Kirstein; his cousin, Sheldon Lapin and his wife, Sarah, their children Joshua and Rivka and grandchild Abby; and his special friend, Maureen Peasgood of London, England.