Dr. Alan Malcom Gordon, DDS, 95, formerly of Orange, Conn., died Feb. 25. He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie Gordon. He was the son of Jean (Shield) and Harry Gordon. He was also predeceased by his sister Gloria Frank. He served as a Seaman First Class V-6 in the US Navy during World War II. He was also predeceased by his daughter Cydnegail Gordon. He is survived by his children Judy Leblanc and her husband Alan, Sheila Woodin, Abraham Gordon, and Daniela Gordon; his grandchildren, Nicole and Gregory Woodin, and Letten Gordon.