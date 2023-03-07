Hebrew Senior Care renames Connecticut Behavioral Health Hospital

Connecticut Behavioral Health Hospital is the new name of the 38-bed behavioral health hospital which is part of West Hartford’s Hebrew Senior Care. As a clinical leader in the care and treatment of older adults who are coping with mental illness, Hebrew Senior Care has been dedicated to serving seniors with acute mental health challenges since 2005

“Our free-standing mental health hospital admits patients from throughout the entire State of Connecticut. It only made sense for our name to reflect our state-wide reach and the significant role Connecticut Behavioral Health Hospital plays in the treatment and care of seniors who are coping with mental health challenges. Our dedicated team of psychiatrists, medical professionals, social workers, case manager, and occupational therapists who specialize in working with older adults make all the difference in quality care.” said Denise Peterson, President and CEO of Hebrew Senior Care.

Our patients are managed by a psychiatrist and geriatrician. Dr. Martin Cooper, Chief- Psychiatrist, has specialized in the care of seniors for more than 35-years and was honored as the National Clinician of the Year from the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry. Dr. Ava Pannullo, Chief Medical Officer and Geriatrician has been devoted to senior care for more than 35 years

Whether an older adult is experiencing depression, dementia accompanied by behavioral disturbances or schizophrenia, anxiety, bipolar disorder or alcohol withdrawal Connecticut Behavioral Health Hospital has a comprehensive care team ready to care for this vulnerable population. Connecticut Behavioral Health Hospital is located on 1 Abrahms Boulevard, West Hartford, Connecticut.

Hebrew Senior Care is a nonprofit senior care agency committed to senior health and wellness, faithfulness to our Jewish heritage, and above-all responsiveness to the community’s needs. For more than 120 years, Hebrew Senior Care has devoted itself to the care of older adults by providing Adult Day Services, Assisted and Independent living at Hoffman SummerWood, and inpatient behavioral health services at Connecticut Behavioral Health Hospital. All Hebrew Senior Care services are open to the community at large.