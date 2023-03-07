Dr. Samuel Hellerman, 98, of Longmeadow, Mass., formerly of Hartford, Conn., died Feb. 18. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan (Brody) Hellerman and his first wife, Betty (Radding) Hellerman. Born in Springfield, Mass., he was the son of Minnie and Morris Hellerman. He entered into the Navy’s V12 college program during World War II and, in 1952, was called back to military service in the Air Force as a Captain during the Korean War. He is survived by his children, James Hellerman and his wife Karen, and Carol Agin and her husband Elliot; his grandchildren, Amanda Hellerman, Mark (Brittany Baldwin-Hunter) Hellerman, Jonathan (Cate McLaughlin) Agin and Matthew Agin; and his brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Betty Mae Hellerman of Windsor, Conn.