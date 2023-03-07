Israel Folk Dance Festival to celebrate Israel at 75

(JNS Wire) Get your dancing shoes on for the 71st Annual Israel Folk Dance Festival and Festival of the Arts, which will take place on Sunday, March 12, 12:30 p.m., at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, 524 West 59th St (between 10th & 11th Avenues) in New York, N.Y.

This ain’t your ordinary hora. Rather, it’s an international extravaganza celebrating 75 years of Israeli independence featuring dancers, musicians and singers of all ages from the United States, Israel, South America, Canada, and for the first time, Panama.

Together, they will share the diverse styles and moods of music and dance that make up Israel’s evolving folk culture in an exciting and uplifting stage production.

The Israel Folk Dance Festival and Festival of the Arts is a project of the Israeli Dance Institute in partnership with Jewish National Fund-USA with the support of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, The New York Board of Rabbis and the Harkness Foundation for Dance.

Tickets are $20 for general entry with $15 tickets available for students, seniors and groups of 15 or more.

They can be purchased at: israelidanceinstitute.org/festival-2023-ticket-order-form.