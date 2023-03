Igor Ivanov, 84, of Worcester, Mass., died Feb. 13. Born in Moscow, Russia, Igor was the son of Alexander and Serafima Ivanov. He is survived by his sons, Yury Brainin and his wife Ekaterina of New York, and Misha Brainin; his grandchildren Rachel, Daniel, Ilana, Victor; and his former wife, Lyudmila Brainin of Worcester.